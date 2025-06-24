Expand / Collapse search
Jasper County deputies alert public to weekend stranger-danger incident

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 11:30pm EDT
Jasper County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A stranger-danger incident occurred on Sunday at around 6 p.m. on Pitts Chapel Road involving a man in a gray or silver Dodge Ram Pickup truck.
    • The man made sexually aggressive comments to a young girl while recording her with his cellphone; the girl ran away.
    • The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with short or buzzed strawberry-blonde/red hair, and authorities are seeking information from the public.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are warning about a stranger-danger situation which took place over the weekend. 

What we know:

It happened at around 6 p.m. on Sunday along Pitts Chapel Road. 

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, a white man driving a gray or silver Dodge Ram Pickup truck stopped in the middle of the roadway after spotting a young girl in a front yard.

Deputies say the man in the pickup truck then made sexually aggressive comments to the child while recording her with his cellphone. 

The child ran away, but the driver kept going down Pitts Chapel Road towards Concord Road. 

What we don't know:

The man is described as in his 40s with short or buzzed strawberry-blonde/red hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-468-4930.

The Source: The Jasper County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.

