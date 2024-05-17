Box truck driver dies in shooting with Cobb Police in Mableton

A man trying to flee from a traffic stop in a box truck was shot and killed by police at a Mableton gas station on Friday afternoon.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a box truck in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station along Old Floyd Road at Fontaine Road. According to the Cobb County Police Department, the truck was displaying a stolen license plate.

The driver, attempting to flee from the officers, struck a bystander’s vehicle and a patrol car, causing the box truck to catch fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

At some point, officers opened fire on the driver, striking him at least once. Medics rushed him to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, where he died.

Cobb County police surround a box truck at a Chevron station along Old Floyd Road at Front Street in Mableton on May 17, 2024.

The driver’s identity is not known.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and saw three police vehicles surrounding the burned-out box truck.

The officers were placed on routine administrative leave.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

