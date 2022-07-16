Family of Gwinnett County high school coach killed at QuikTrip dealing with agony

The family of a beloved teacher and coach speaks out after he was shot in a deadly carjacking.

Bradley Coleman was gunned down June 1 at a QuikTrip on Peachtree Corners Circle and Peachtree Parkway.

The agony is indescribable.

"We’re heartbroken," said Coleman’s brother Jeffrey. "No word to describe the pain that we feel, the emptiness we feel right now."

Jeffrey Coleman and his family struggle to understand why anyone would want to take his younger brother’s life. "People loved him," Coleman said.

Bradley Coleman last Sunday pulled into the gas station to fill his tires with air. Police tell Fox 5 another car, with three people, backed up next to his. Investigators say someone got into the car got into a fight with him. Then, police say, one of them shot Bradley. The car took off.

"It’s a shame you can’t go put air in your tire without someone trying to take what you work hard for," Jeffrey Coleman said.

Bradley, who was star athlete at Norcorss High School, worked teacher as well as a basketball and football coach in New Orleans. He also once worked at his alma mater and at Peachtree Ridge.

"He was a father. He was a bother, a son, a good man in the community. A lot of kids are going to suffer because he’s not here anymore," Jeffrey Coleman said.

Bradley, 29, was the dad of a little girl. They came back to Georgia for a visit, "to bring his daughter to see her grandparents," Jeffrey Coleman said.

Instead of a family reunion his loved ones now must plan for a funeral.

"With his personality, I'm just waiting for him to come back through the door and say this is all a mistake, they got the wrong person," Jeffery Coleman said.

Police say the killer was driving a black, four-door passenger vehicle.

The Colemans say they are determined to get justice.