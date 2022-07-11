Friends say attempted QT carjacking victim was an "incredible person, coach, and father"

Friends, family, and the Gwinnett community are mourning the death of a beloved football coach, father, and friend who officials say was shot and killed at the QT on Peachtree Parkway in connection to an attempted carjacking.

Medical examiners in Gwinnett County identified Bradley Coleman, 29, of Norcross as the victim in the incident.

Coleman was shot and killed on Sunday after authorities say he was trying to stop his car from being stolen while putting air into his tires at the QuikTrip on Peachtree Parkway.

A GoFundMe has already been set up by Brooke Watson to support his daughter.

A biography within the Go Fund Me stated that Coleman "graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross High School State Basketball Championship, played football in Louisiana, and came back to Georgia to coach high school football."

Friends and family of Coleman are shaken up and have since spoke out about his death on social media stating that he was "an incredible person, coach, and father."

Coleman played football at Southern University in Louisiana and friends say he impacted everyone he came in contact with.

Nikki Jackson shared a heartfelt message to shine a light on the life Coleman lived in the GoFundMe comments.

"An amazing father, friend, son, and mentor. Brad has always been there for anyone that needed him or just a word of advice. He spoiled his daughter, he showed her what the true definition of a great man is. He didn’t believe in a limit. He was great at everything he did and exceeded so many expectations. To his family, everything he did was for y’all. Brad has left a legacy behind. He inspired us to start businesses, spend more time with our families, laugh a little more, network, and to never stop at the finish line, that there is always room for more. Forever in our hearts and prayers, may his spirit continue to live on forever , Hallowed be Thy name, Amen"