UNO Social Club hits the road: Pop-up card games schedule in Atlanta this August
ATLANTA - Mattel’s iconic card game is trading family living rooms for barstools this summer as the UNO Social Club prepares to pop up in Atlanta next month.
SEE ALSO: UNO says Las Vegas casino floors ’aren’t ready for us yet’ after gambling rumors go wild
Uno Social Club coming to Atlanta
What we know:
Fresh off its debut at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where one lucky contest winner spent a weekend in a UNO-themed suite complete with a private bowling alley, the UNO Social Club is now hitting the road. The nationwide tour includes stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Austin—and now Atlanta.
Atlanta’s event is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Ormsby’s, though Mattel has yet to officially confirm the time on its social platforms. The company promises a lively pop-up experience aimed at turning traditional game nights into a social spectacle.
Uno hopes to draw more than four
What they're saying:
"UNO Social Clubs reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition," said Ray Adler, Mattel’s Vice President and Global Head of Games.
Mattel says each stop will feature tournament-style gameplay, UNO-themed drink menus, interactive photo ops, and unique versions of the game—including UNO Golf™, UNO Teams™, and UNO Show ’em No Mercy™, a twist on the classic game featuring intensified penalties and new rules.
In a post to UNO’s official Facebook page, the brand playfully addressed rumors of casino play in Las Vegas:
Dig deeper:
Despite launching in Vegas, Mattel emphasized the Social Club tour is strictly non-gambling and meant for social fun, not betting. Attendees must be 21 or older.
What you can do:
To stay updated on Atlanta event details, Mattel encourages fans to follow @UNO on social media or check local bar event calendars. More information: https://sweeppromo.com/UNOSocialClubContest
The Source: Mattel and the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas provided the details for this article.