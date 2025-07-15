UNO Social Club hits the road: Pop-up card games schedule in Atlanta this August

article

The Brief The UNO Social Club is touring nationwide, with stops in major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Austin, offering a lively pop-up experience. Each event will feature tournament-style gameplay, UNO-themed drink menus, interactive photo ops, and unique game versions like UNO Golf™, UNO Teams™, and UNO Show ’em No Mercy™. The tour is strictly non-gambling, aimed at social fun for attendees aged 21 and older, with updates available via UNO's social media and local bar event calendars.



Mattel’s iconic card game is trading family living rooms for barstools this summer as the UNO Social Club prepares to pop up in Atlanta next month.

Uno Social Club coming to Atlanta

What we know:

Fresh off its debut at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where one lucky contest winner spent a weekend in a UNO-themed suite complete with a private bowling alley, the UNO Social Club is now hitting the road. The nationwide tour includes stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Austin—and now Atlanta.

Atlanta’s event is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Ormsby’s, though Mattel has yet to officially confirm the time on its social platforms. The company promises a lively pop-up experience aimed at turning traditional game nights into a social spectacle.

Uno hopes to draw more than four

What they're saying:

"UNO Social Clubs reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition," said Ray Adler, Mattel’s Vice President and Global Head of Games.

Mattel says each stop will feature tournament-style gameplay, UNO-themed drink menus, interactive photo ops, and unique versions of the game—including UNO Golf™, UNO Teams™, and UNO Show ’em No Mercy™, a twist on the classic game featuring intensified penalties and new rules.

In a post to UNO’s official Facebook page, the brand playfully addressed rumors of casino play in Las Vegas:

Dig deeper:

Despite launching in Vegas, Mattel emphasized the Social Club tour is strictly non-gambling and meant for social fun, not betting. Attendees must be 21 or older.

What you can do:

To stay updated on Atlanta event details, Mattel encourages fans to follow @UNO on social media or check local bar event calendars. More information: https://sweeppromo.com/UNOSocialClubContest