Attempted carjacking leaves one man dead at QT on Peachtree Pkwy, police say

Gwinnett County police say a man was shot to death after trying to stop his car from being stolen in the QT parking lot on Peachtree Parkway.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle after a black male was found shot to death near a black passenger vehicle at the air pumps.

Investigators said they believe that the victim was pumping his tires when a black 4-door passenger vehicle, occupied by three individuals, backed in directly next to him.

When one of the suspects entered the victim's car from the drivers side, the victim and one of the suspects engaged in a physical altercation along with a second suspect, authorities said.

Officials reported that as the altercation was occurring, a driver of a vehicle, who was unaware of what was happening, pulled up behind the victim's car to wait to utilize the air pumps, causing one of the suspects to back into the waiting car as they tried to flee.

"The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett County Police Department stated.

Investigators were able to determine that the suspect's vehicle was last seen traveling on Peachtree Pkwy.

At this time, the identities of the victim, three suspects, and their car are unknown.

Authorities say that they are currently interviewing witnesses and working to obtain video surveillance in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

"Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case," authorities say.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.