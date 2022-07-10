Police investigating homicide at QT in Peachtree Corners

article

Gwinnett County police say they are investigating a homicide at a gas station in Peachtree Corners.

Officers were responding Sunday afternoon to the QT at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle. They say the incident took place in the parking lot.

According to investigators, the victim appears to be a male. Their name and age have not yet been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.