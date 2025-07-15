New memorial honors Hampton mass shooting victims

The Brief The city of Hampton unveiled a new memorial Tuesday to honor the four victims of the 2023 mass shooting in the city. Four neighbors were shot and killed in the Dogwood Lakes neighborhood on July 15, 2023. The memorial at East Hampton Community Park features benches, plaques, and trees in each victim's honor.



The backstory:

Scott Leavitt, his wife Shirley Leavitt, Steve Blizzard, and Ronald Jeffers were shot and killed on July 15, 2023, in their Dogwood Lakes Neighborhood.

Police say the gunman, identified as Andre Longmore, took off. After a day-long manhunt, officials tracked Longmore down in Jonesboro, where he was killed after a shoot-out with police.

Multiple police officers were injured in the shoot-out. They received commendations a year later.

Neighbors told Fox 5 Longmore was a veteran who had mental health issues.

What they're saying:

"Grief never goes away. The loss is never gone. We're always looking for our dad," Samantha Blizzard said.

The four victims' family members were present to unveil a bench with a plaque in their loved one's honor. The families also got to select a tree to plant near each bench.

"I think it's a great memorial to have, and I think it will be used in a way to honor our loved ones," Missy Jeffers, Ronald Jeffers' wife, said.

"Seeing it, seeing the way that they honored our family's request and how they put it all into place just beautifully, I couldn't feel more honored or blessed by the community," Blizzard added.

Blizzard also hopes people who come to the park will feel a sense of support like she says she's gotten since her dad's death.

"I've been fortunate I get something that a lot of people don't get when they lose a loved one and that is the backing of a large community. And to have this in place and be able to share this back with them if they need that space as well. I hope they take advantage of it," Blizzard explained.

The Leavitt family told Fox 5 they hope this incident also serves as a reminder of the need for mental health support for veterans.