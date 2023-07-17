Henry County shooting: Community to remember victims at vigil in Hampton

Family and friends will gather together Monday night to remember the four people killed in a mass shooting in Hampton over the weekend.

Scott Levitt, 67, and his wife, 68-year-old Shirley Levitt, 65-year-old Steve Blizzard, and 66-year-old Ronald Jeffers all were residents of the same Dogwood Lakes neighborhood where suspected gunman Andre Longmore lived. They were all shot within 10 minutes.

Neighbors say they were still dealing with the shock of the shooting but were glad that Longmore was no longer on the run.

The motive behind the shooting remains a mystery, but neighbors say they believe Longmore had mental health issues and that it was a random act of violence.

Who were the Henry County shooting victims?

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Scott Leavitt

Steve Blizzard had lived in the neighborhood since it was established in the mid-90s.

Neighbor Donald Smith says Blizzard served on the Home Owners Association and was "very vigilant."

"He knew a lot about the neighborhood, and he was just a really good guy," Smith said.

Ronald Jeffers lived right next to Longmore and was also very active in the HOA.

Sherry Wyatt, who works at Hampton’s recreation center near Jeffers’ home, said Jeffers would regularly come in to sing at the senior center that shares the building.

A few months ago, Jeffers came over to her side of the building to practice and she told him how beautiful was his voice.

"I’m just so glad I told him he sang like an angel," said Wyatt, adding her heart was heavy Sunday over his death. "I know he is in heaven now singing."

Scott and Sherley Leavitt lived in the neighborhood with their daughter. A family member at their home asked for privacy at this time.

The city will host a prayer vigil for the victims and their loved ones at 7:30 p.m. at Terry Jones Depot Park on East Main Street.

"We have their back and we will continue to support them throughout their bereavement," Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley said.

What led up to the deadly shooting in Hampton?

Officials have released only a few details about the shooting Saturday morning in the quiet Henry County subdivision that escalated into a day-long manhunt and showdown with police.

A neighbor told FOX 5 they heard gunshots and saw the shooter dressed in black.

"I just heard bam, and as soon as I heard it, I knew what it was," said Frankie Worth. "He had on tactical gear, but it was a weird type of gear I've never seen before."

Worth said that Longmore, who he knew only as Andre, was standing in the street. He said he saw the man’s hands jerking from the recoil of firing a silver handgun at a car driver by another one of his neighbors.

Andre Longmore

"I thought he was walking in the road and they just so happened to make him angry. I thought it was a road rage thing," Worth said. "I ain't never seen him before. It's the first time I've seen a guy like that."

Worth said Longmore appeared to evaluate whether he needed to shoot again and then "started walking casually" toward the entrance to the subdivision, then at a "brisk stride." Worth said he ran upstairs, watching Longmore disappear behind some trees as he called the police.

Ron Foster, who lives on the main road outside the subdivision entrance, said Longmore drove through his yard and his neighbor’s yard, destroying multiple ornamental windmills and leaving tire tracks in the grass. Foster was inside his house when he heard crunching metal.

"What was going through that man’s mind after he did all he done?" Foster wondered. "It was unreal."

Andre Longmore killed by police in Clayton County

After an intense search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says Longmore was first spotted by a Clayton County deputy who saw the SUV the gunman reportedly stole from one of his victims on Highway 138 and Mt. Zion Parkway.

The deputy began chasing him, calling for backup. After exchanging gunfire with Longmore, Clayton police said he ran away.

A short time later, authorities engaged the suspect again - this time at a nearby townhouse on the 4000 block of Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro. It was during this exchange of gunfire that Longmore was shot and killed.

Officers injured in shootout with mass shooting suspect

A Henry County sheriff’s deputy and two Clayton County police officers were injured in the attempt to arrest Longmore, officials said.

One officer was shot in the back and was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta trauma center, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. "He is conscious, breathing and talking at this time," Scandrett said of that officer.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said all three officers are expected to recover. Details on the conditions of the other two wounded officers were not immediately made public.

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The AP and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.