Smoltz's first MLB All-Star Game the 'weirdest experience'

The Brief John Smoltz shared his nerves and excitement during his first MLB All-Star Game, feeling out of place as the only Atlanta Braves player and overwhelmed by the adrenaline rush. Smoltz reflected on the surreal experience of being in the All-Star clubhouse and learning from veteran hitters like Tony Gwynn, highlighting the opportunity to connect with baseball legends. The All-Star festivities at Truist Park celebrated Braves alumni, with notable participation from former players, emphasizing Atlanta's commitment to honoring its rich baseball history.



Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz opened up about the nerves, excitement, and awe of his first MLB All-Star Game in a candid interview with former teammate and Good Day Atlanta’s Ron Gant during All-Star festivities at Truist Park.

What they're saying:

"It was the weirdest experience I’ve ever had," Smoltz recalled of his debut. "I was the only player for the Atlanta Braves. I was wishing there were other teammates. I was going to a foreign place in Anaheim, I’d never been to the American League, and I was a fish out of water. I was so nervous—I didn’t care if I pitched."

Smoltz said the nerves intensified when then-National League manager Tommy Lasorda told him he’d pitch second behind Rick Reuschel. "I couldn’t swallow. Your heart jumps out of your chest. People prepared me, teammates prepared me... but nothing prepares you for the adrenaline rush."

FOX 5’s Ron Gant, a former Braves teammate, shared his own memories from 1992, prompting Smoltz to describe the surreal moment of seeing the All-Star clubhouse for the first time.

"It takes a while for it to set in," Smoltz said. "You’ve watched all these guys before you got to the big leagues... It’s one step towards checking in to that level we all want to get to."

Smoltz said he took the opportunity to learn from veteran hitters, including Tony Gwynn. "You’d go up and try to pick his brain to see how to get him out—and he’d just laugh at you. But it was really a cool moment."

As All-Star festivities continued at Truist Park, Braves alumni were a prominent part of the weekend. Chipper Jones coached in the Futures Game, while Marquis Grissom, Brian Jordan, and David Justice participated in the HBCU Swingman Classic.

"I think out of all of the Major League cities, Atlanta is number one in making sure all their alumni are taken care of," said Gant. "You see players who played with Hank Aaron, like Dusty Baker, all the way back to Ralph Garr."

The Braves embraced their rich history during the All-Star celebration, with several former players involved. Despite some drizzle over Truist Park, the mood remained light.

"It actually feels pretty good," Smoltz said of the weather.

What's next:

Smoltz returns at the lead color commentator for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on FOX. He will be joined by Joe Davis, Ken Rosenthal, and Tom Verducci. The game begins at 8 p.m.