Several injured after incident at MARTA station after Beyonce's final Atlanta concert

Several people have been injured in an incident at a MARTA station after Beyoncé's final "Cowboy Carter" concert in Atlanta.

Witnesses say crowds could be seen running as they left Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Vine City MARTA Station at around 1:30 a.m.

A witness said that the escalator at the station abruptly stopped working, which caused people to fall and land on top of each other.

FOX 5 cameras spotted medics taking people out of the station on stretchers and wheelchairs.

What we don't know:

Details about the incident remain limited, and officials have not said what caused the escalator malfunction.

FOX 5 has reached out to MARTA and the Atlanta Police Department to learn more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.