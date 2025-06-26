Rep. Greene’s ‘Special Interest Aliens’ bill passes House

article

The Brief The Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025 passed the House with bipartisan support, requiring DHS to release monthly data on encounters with non-citizens flagged as potential national security risks. The bill mandates detailed reporting on the number, nationality, and location of encounters, covering data from January 20, 2021, through January 19, and aims to increase transparency regarding border security. Opponents, primarily Democrats, express concerns that the monthly public reports could compromise sensitive law enforcement strategies and provide insights to criminal networks.



The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025 (H.R. 275), a bill introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, that would require the Department of Homeland Security to publicly release monthly data on encounters with non-citizens flagged as potential national security risks.

What we know:

The bill passed with a 231-182 vote, earning bipartisan support.

The legislation mandates that DHS report the number, nationality, and location of encounters with so-called "Special Interest Aliens" — individuals who, based on travel patterns, countries of origin, or other intelligence factors, may pose heightened security risks. The reports must distinguish between apprehensions at land, air, or sea ports of entry as well as interior arrests. The first required report would include data dating from Jan. 20, 2021, through Jan. 19 — covering President Joe Biden’s term to date.

What they're saying:

Greene praised the bill’s passage in a statement Thursday. "The American people deserve to know when dangerous foreign nationals are crossing our border," she said. "My bill forces transparency and exposes the national security threats created by Joe Biden’s open-border policies. This is a huge win for America First, for public safety, and for holding the Biden administration accountable."

The legislation, advanced out of the House Homeland Security Committee last week, received support from Republicans concerned about rising border encounters with individuals from countries such as China, Iran, Syria, and Afghanistan. Greene cited more than 1.7 million such encounters over the past four years.

Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., also backed the bill, saying, "When individuals flagged as potential national security threats are showing up at our border, the American people deserve full transparency."

The other side:

Democrats opposing the measure warned that publicizing this information monthly could inadvertently reveal sensitive law enforcement strategies or give insight to criminal networks. Members of the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees expressed concern over the potential security implications of identifying capture locations and nationalities.

By the numbers:

A Congressional Budget Office analysis estimated the bill would cost less than $500,000 to implement over five years. The White House Office of Management and Budget noted on June 24 that the legislation is under review.

What's next:

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration. If enacted, DHS would begin issuing the reports monthly — a major shift in public access to immigration enforcement data tied to national security classifications.