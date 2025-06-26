Motorcycle crash claims life of Duluth man on Summit Ridge Parkway

article

The Brief Benjamin Reese, a 32-year-old Duluth man, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Summit Ridge Parkway. Reese lost control of his motorcycle, veered off the roadway, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gwinnett County Fire Department. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the road was closed for several hours during the police investigation.



What we know:

The Duluth Police Department said its communications center received a 911 call at approximately 4:01 p.m. on June 23 about a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Tree Summit Parkway.

Officers arrived to find the rider, identified as Benjamin Reese, lying unresponsive in the grass off the roadway. The Gwinnett County Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the department’s Accident Investigations Unit, Reese was traveling north on Summit Ridge Parkway when he lost control of the motorcycle, veered off the roadway, and came to a final stop in a grassy area.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took custody of the body.

The section of Summit Ridge Parkway between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.