Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with dump truck on rural Georgia road

The Brief Seth Wingo, a 19-year-old motorcyclist, was killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck on June 25 in Coweta County. Wingo crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve, leading to the collision; he was pronounced dead at Newnan Piedmont Hospital. The dump truck driver, Devron Trott, was cited for operating the truck with an expired medical card, invalidating his commercial driver's license.



A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a dump truck on a rural Coweta County road, according to preliminary findings from Georgia State Patrol in Newnan.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:07 p.m. on June 25 on Tope Road near Orr Road. Investigators say Seth Wingo, of Newnan, was riding a 2019 Suzuki ER400 motorcycle eastbound when he entered a right-hand curve. At the same time, a dump truck traveling northbound on the same road was approaching a left-hand curve.

According to troopers, Wingo crossed the centerline while negotiating the curve and collided head-on with the front of the dump truck. He was transported to Newnan Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The dump truck was driven by 29-year-old Devron Trott of Peachtree City. A commercial motor vehicle inspection conducted at the scene revealed Trott was operating the truck with an expired medical card, which invalidated his commercial driver’s license status. He was cited for the violation. No additional charges were filed.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation.