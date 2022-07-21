Suspect arrested in murder of coach during carjacking at Gwinnett County QT

Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during an attempted carjacking at a Gwinnett County gas station.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say they have been working over the clock to figure out who killed 29-year-old Bradley Coleman. On Wednesday, investigators say they arrested 20-year-old David Jarrad Booker of Stone Mountain in connection to the murder.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 10 at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle Authorities say Coleman he was trying to stop his car from being stolen while putting air into his tires at gas station.

According to investigators, Coleman was at the air pumps when a black four-door vehicle occupied by three men backed in directly next to him.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

When one of the suspects entered the Coleman's car from the drivers side, Coleman engaged in a physical altercation with two of the suspects, authorities said.

Officials reported that as the altercation was occurring, a driver of a vehicle, who was unaware of what was happening, pulled up behind Coleman's car to wait to utilize the air pumps, causing one of the suspects to back into the waiting car as they tried to flee.

"The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett County Police Department stated.

According to a GoFundMe to support his daughter, Coleman "graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross High School State Basketball Championship, played football in Louisiana, and came back to Georgia to coach high school football."

Coleman’s longtime friend Reid Sanders, who played with him at Southern University, said Coleman was back home in Gwinnett to visit over the weekend.

"If I would’ve known I wouldn’t have a chance to talk to him again, I would have told him how much I loved him," Sanders said, holding back tears. "He was just one of the most genuine guys, nice people. Always had a smile on his face. Brought the energy."

Bradley Coleman

Officials have not identified the other two suspects involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.