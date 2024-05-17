Georgia 400 tolls: Express lanes proposed for busy state highway

Tolls could make a comeback to Georgia 400. The Georgia Department of Transportation took a step closer to making toll lanes a reality on one of the busiest highways in metro Atlanta. The agency is looking at proposals to build the express lanes. GDOT says this will help ease congestion.

The agency is considering proposals from potential contractors to build the toll lanes. Under the proposal, which is still in the early stages, GDOT would build two new express lanes in each direction on a 16-mile stretch. These lanes would extend from the North Springs MARTA station at Exit 5C in Fulton County to McGinnis Ferry Road in Forsyth County, and one lane in each direction from McGinnis Ferry Road to McFarland Parkway at Exit 12.

"The path forward for managing congestion within metro-Atlanta is the express-lane system," said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale.

Drivers could still travel on GA-400 for free, but would have to pay to ride in the express lanes. "They would similarly to how the other express lanes work," Dale said. "The more people who choose to use it, the more the price would increase for the use in that corridor."

GDOT says a private-sector partner would construct, finance, operate and maintain the express lanes. GDOT has not placed a final price tag on the project. But it would cost "in the billions," Dale said.

Tom Smith, an economist and finance professor at Emory University Goizueta Business School, says tolls pay for things like highway maintenance and construction. "It can drive up direct revenue, revenue that can be used directly for the roads, for road reconstruction," Smith said. "Toll roads definitely do generate revenue."

Paying extra could frustrate some motorists. "People don’t like paying tolls. As a consumer who drives those roads, I would be annoyed. But I understand the need to have generating elements and a tax is an easy way to do that," Smith said.

Drivers who spoke with FOX 5 are split over the possibility of tolls making a comeback along GA-400. It grinds Kimberly Mitchell’s gears. "I’m kind of against it," Mitchell said. "It’s just one more expense that we have to pay, and people can’t afford it."

Anika Corpuz says tolls ride fine with her if they remain optional. "I’m okay with it," Corpuz said. "It doesn’t really bother me. If you can choose to take it or not take it, it’s not going to bother me."

GDOT tried to build toll lanes three years ago. That got delayed when the proposal came in at $1.7 billion. The agency says it would like to pick a contractor by the fall and start construction by the end of 2025.