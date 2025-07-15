Chick-fil-A’s ‘Code Moo’ returns with new missions, free food and cow-themed fun

The Brief Chick-fil-A's Code Moo campaign offers digital missions, free food rewards, and exclusive entertainment from July 15 to August 4. Interactive missions in the Chick-fil-A App allow members to unlock free food rewards like waffle fries, cookies, or nuggets. The campaign includes digital entertainment such as an animated short, a podcast series, and new merchandise like reversible bucket hats and pickleball sets.



Chick-fil-A’s fan-favorite Cows are back this summer with a fresh round of family-friendly mischief, launching the third annual Code Moo campaign on July 15. The three-week promotion offers digital missions, free food rewards, new merchandise, and exclusive entertainment for fans of all ages.

What is Code Moo?

What we know:

Each Tuesday through August 4, Chick-fil-A One Members can complete interactive missions in the Chick-fil-A App by joining the beloved bovine trio—Daisy, Sarge and Carrots—as they attempt to infiltrate the fictional Circus Burger Headquarters. Players who finish each weekly mission will unlock one of three free food rewards: a medium waffle fries, a chocolate chunk cookie, or a 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets.

Meanwhile, younger fans can get in on the action through the Chick-fil-A Play App. Highlights include:

"Udder Chaos" Animated Short – A four-minute film featuring the Cows in a comical heist inside Circus Burger HQ, available on the Chick-fil-A Play App and YouTube.

Cow Tales Podcast – A short-form series with episodes under 10 minutes, offering listeners more behind-the-scenes fun with the iconic Cows.

What they're saying:

In addition to digital entertainment, the Cow Collection merchandise line returns with new and classic items, including reversible bucket hats and "Eat Mor Chikin" pickleball sets. The full collection is available online and at select restaurant locations while supplies last.

"The Cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A’s story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our Guests," said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy at Chick-fil-A. "This year, we’re inviting fans to experience the Cows in fun, new ways, from digital games to short films, podcasts and limited-time merch — it’s a summer celebration with something for all ages."

What you can do:

For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com/code-moo. Food rewards are available only in the Chick-fil-A App, not through the Chick-fil-A Play App.