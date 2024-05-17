12-year-old boy shot multiple times in Atlanta

article

Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a 12-year-old boy injured in Atlanta. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find the young boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to his stomach and arm. Despite his injuries, the boy was able to speak with medics before being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and details about the shooter remain unknown. The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is leading the investigation as they work to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking.