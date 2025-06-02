Man dead after SWAT standoff at Cherokee County home, woman rushed to hospital

article

The Brief A man has been found dead in a Cherokee County home after a SWAT situation on Sunday afternoon. Officials say they responded to a domestic dispute call and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the cul-de-sac. After trying to communicate with a man inside the home, officials say they discovered he had died from a self-inflicted wound.



A SWAT situation in Cherokee County has ended with one man dead, and a woman rushed to the hospital.

Officials say the SWAT team was called to a home on Still Lake Drive in Acworth on Sunday afternoon.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

What we know:

Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office tells FOX 5 that deputies responded to the home at around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic dispute.

When they got to the home, they found a woman in cul-de-sac who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the woman to Welstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Deputies quickly set up a perimeter around the home and called hostage negotiators and a SWAT team to the scene.

After hours of trying to talk to the man inside, the SWAT team sent a drone into the home. It was then that they saw that the man was dead from what officials say was a self-inflicted wound.

What we don't know:

While authorities have not released the name of the man or woman, Baker said that they were believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.