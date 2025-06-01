26-year-old woman wanted for fatal shooting in Hart County Saturday

article

The Brief A 34-year-old woman, Breiana Danielle Johnson, was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a home in Royston, Georgia. Hart County deputies are searching for Greata Nichole Thomas, 26, who is wanted for murder and may be driving a gray 2008 Honda Accord with Alabama tags. Investigators are also working a separate homicide case on Omer Bond Road and are asking the public to avoid the area.



Hart County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 34-year-old woman dead Saturday afternoon in Royston in Hart County, which is in northeast Georgia.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and emergency responders were called to a home on Barton Road around 4:49 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Breiana Danielle Johnson of Royston.

Investigators are now searching for Greata Nichole Thomas, also known as Greata Nichole Mobley, in connection with the shooting. Authorities described Thomas as a 26-year-old white woman, about 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighing approximately 97 pounds. She may be driving a 2008 gray Honda Accord with Alabama tag 13ABB80.

The investigation remains active, and deputies are also working a separate homicide case at a residence off Omer Bond Road.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on Thomas' whereabouts is urged to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114 or call 911. Authorities warn not to approach her.