Judge Benjamin Land appointed to Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Kemp

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Judge Benjamin A. Land to the Georgia Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by retired Justice Michael Boggs. Judge Land has served on the Georgia Court of Appeals since 2022 and previously spent 26 years in private legal practice. Land is a UGA law graduate with deep community involvement and a reputation for fairness, integrity, and legal expertise.



Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Judge Benjamin A. Land to serve on the Supreme Court of Georgia, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Michael P. Boggs earlier this year.

"After careful consideration of multiple accomplished and noteworthy candidates, I'm proud to announce Ben Land as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court," Kemp said in a statement. "Judge Land has earned the respect of his peers and hardworking Georgians through his commitment to fairness and impartiality, his strong work ethic, and his integrity."

Judge Land currently serves on the Georgia Court of Appeals, a position he has held since July 2022 following his appointment by Kemp. He was recently elected to a full six-year term in 2024. Prior to that, he served on the Superior Court bench for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit after being appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal in 2018.

Land brings nearly three decades of legal experience to Georgia’s highest court. Before becoming a judge, he spent 26 years in private practice in Columbus, where he handled complex civil litigation and defended nationwide class action lawsuits. His career has been marked by numerous accolades, including the State Bar of Georgia's William B. Spann, Jr. Award for Pro Bono Advocacy.

A University of Georgia graduate, Land earned both his undergraduate and law degrees with distinction, finishing second in his class. He previously clerked for the Georgia Supreme Court and served on the editorial board of the Georgia Law Review during law school.

In addition to his judicial and legal work, Land has been active in various professional and civic organizations across Georgia.