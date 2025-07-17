Man linked to 9 burglaries at Gwinnett County apartments, police say

article

Gwinnett County police say they made an arrest in a string of burglaries at a Lilburn apartment complex.

Investigators say the thefts happened at the Brentwood Downs Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road between June 2 and July 7.

What we know:

According to police, in at least two cases, the residents were inside their apartment when the suspect forced his way into their homes.

Using forensic tools and other methods, investigators say they identified the suspect as 28-year-old Darrius Stokes, a resident of the complex.

A SWAT team arrested Stokes at his home on Tuesday. Authorities say they recovered several stolen items found in his apartment.

Stokes is now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail, charged with nine counts of burglary in the first degree and two counts of theft by deception.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.