Atlanta man sentenced to life for killing coworker at Midtown MARTA station

The Brief A metro Atlanta man has been sentenced to life in prison for the deadly shooting of his coworker at the Arts Center MARTA Station. Prosecutors say they believe Xavier Mosley killed Demarco Mathis because he incorrectly thought Mathis was involved with his girlfriend. Mosley was found by police days after the killing hiding in the apartment of his Atlanta home.



A metro Atlanta man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his coworker at the Arts Center MARTA Station.

On June 27, a jury found 39-year-old Xavier Mosley guilty on all counts, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What we know:

Authorities say the shooting happened on the night of Aug. 11, 2024, in the bus loop at the Arts Center Station. Officers responded to the scene where they found Demarco Mathis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Mathis was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Investigators say that surveillance footage showed that Mosley and Mathis were sitting and talking on a bench for around half an hour before Mosley suddenly stood up and opened fire.

The deadly shooting happened at the Arts Center MARTA Station in 2024. (FOX 5)

Officers used facial recognition software and MARTA security cameras to identify the suspect as Mosley. He was arrested three days later after police found him hiding in the attic of his Atlanta home.

Prosecutors say Mosley was found with a handgun that was tied to the crime through ballistic evidence and items matching what security cameras caught the suspect wearing.

Mosley later admitted to appearing in the camera footage and said that he worked with the victim.

According to prosecutors, the killing may have been because Mosley falsely believed that Mathis was involved with his girlfriend.

What they're saying:

"This case is a painful reminder of the deadly consequences when someone chooses to resolve a dispute or misunderstanding with a gun," said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. "I am grateful to our team and law enforcement partners for bringing justice in this case, and I hope this conviction brings some measure of peace to the victim’s loved ones."

What's next:

Following the guilty verdict, a judge sentenced Mosley to life in prison without the possibility of parole.