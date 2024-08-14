Arrest made in fatal MARTA Arts Center station shooting

article

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Arts Center MARTA Station has been arrested, thanks to a joint effort by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Police Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) and the Atlanta Police Department (APD) Fugitive Task Force.

PREVIOUS STORY: Person killed in shooting at Midtown MARTA station, police investigating

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Aug. 11 in the bus loop at the Arts Center Station. Officers responded to the scene where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Despite efforts to save him, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

On Aug. 12, MARTA Police CIU secured arrest warrants for 38-year-old Xavier Mosley, identifying him as the suspect in the shooting.

On the morning of Aug. 14, the MARTA Police CIU, alongside the APD Fugitive Task Force and APD SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at Mosley’s residence in Atlanta. Mosley was arrested without incident and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

"We appreciate our partnership with the Atlanta Police Department," said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher. "This is a great example of how local agencies collaborate to achieve the common goal of keeping our communities safe."

Mosley has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. In addition to these charges, Mosley has been issued a permanent ban from MARTA.