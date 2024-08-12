Person killed in shooting at Midtown MARTA station, police investigating

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Midtown MARTA station late Sunday night.

Officials with the MARTA Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Arts Center MARTA Station.

According to officials, one of MARTA's officers was on patrol when they heard gunshots from the station's bus loop.

There, they found the victim and tried to render aid before first responders got to the scene.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators are searching for the gunman at this time.

Officials have not released the name of the victim or information about what led up to the deadly violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the MARTA Police Department.