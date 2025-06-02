Reward offered in deadly shooting of man at SW Atlanta apartments

article

The Brief Police are offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Investigators say 36-year-old Junior Bowen was shot multiple times in one of the units and then made his way to the patio area of the complex, where he collapsed. Authorities are hoping that surveillance footage will help them identify the gunman.



Police are offering a reward to help find out who shot and killed a man at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex in late May.

The shooting happened on the night of May 28 at the Bolden Village Apartments on the 2900 block of Springdale Road.

What we know:

Officers say their investigation began when they got a call from a neighbor around 11 p.m. who told them that they heard gunfire.

When police got to the scene, they found a 36-year-old man shot multiple times in the patio area of the complex.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Junior Bowen.

Junior Bowen was shot to death at an apartment complex on Springdale Road. (Atlanta Police Department)

Authorities believe Bowen was shot inside an apartment and made his way to the patio before collapsing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about what happened before the shots were fired.

Investigators told FOX 5 the day after the shooting that they hoped to get their hands on surveillance video that may help them identify who pulled the trigger in the case.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you can help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 326-0156 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.