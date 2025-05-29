Man found shot to death on patio at SW Atlanta apartment complex

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Investigators believe the man was shot multiple times in one of the units and then made his way to the patio area of the complex, where he collapsed. Authorities are hoping that surveillance footage will help them identify the gunman.



Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex late Wednesday night.

The shots rang out at the Bolden Village Apartments on the 2900 block of Springdale Road around 11 p.m., officials say.

What we know:

Officers say they got a call from a neighbor who said that they heard gunfire.

When police got to the scene, they found a 36-year-old man shot multiple times in the patio area of the complex.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Sprindale Road in southwest Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim, but they said that they do not think he lived in the complex.

Authorities believe the man was shot inside an apartment and made his way to the patio before collapsing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information about what happened before the shots were fired.

Investigators hope to get their hands on surveillance video that may help them identify who pulled the trigger in the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.