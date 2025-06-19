Photos: Juneteenth celebrations across metro Atlanta

Cities across metro Atlanta marked Juneteenth with celebrations on Thursday, honoring the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans were informed of their freedom—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth in Smyrna

In Smyrna, the city hosted its inaugural Juneteenth Festival at Village Green Park. The free, family-friendly event began at 5 p.m. and featured live entertainment, including a performance by Rita Graham, along with food vendors, special guests, and activities for all ages.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ A Juneteenth celebration was held at the Village Green Park in Smyrna on June 19, 2025. (FOX 5)

The celebration was part of a growing recognition of Juneteenth across Georgia and the nation. Ricky N. Oglesby, Jr. of the Smyrna City Council was among the city leaders present to engage with the community and mark the significance of the day.

Roswell Juneteenth celebration

In Roswell, the city joined in with a special Juneteenth-themed edition of its Alive in Roswell series, drawing residents downtown for music, dance, and community celebration. The event, held at Heart of Roswell Park, included remarks from Mayor Kurt Wilson.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Roswell’s monthly Alive in Roswell series was a special Juneteenth-theme event on June 19, 2025. (FOX 5)

"Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of both the progress made and the work that remains," said Mayor Wilson. "Roswell is proud to come together as a community to honor this day through art, education, and celebration."

The celebration featured DJ Tron, line dancing, food trucks, local vendors, and LED screen tributes commemorating Juneteenth’s legacy. Events are set to continue through Sunday, June 22.

Juneteenth in Stone Mountain

Meanwhile, Stone Mountain Park launched its "Lift Every Voice Drone & Light Show," a tribute to Juneteenth celebrating African American culture through a dazzling display of drones, lasers, and fireworks. Running nightly from June 19 through June 22, the show features images of Motown legends, pop culture pioneers, civil rights heroes, and sports icons projected onto the mountain—one of the world’s largest outdoor screens.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Stone Mountain Park celebrated Juneteenth with a special drone and light show on June 19, 2025. (FOX 5)

The "Lift Every Voice" show begins each evening at 9:30 p.m. on Memorial Lawn. While the light show is free to attend, guests can also purchase tickets for attractions like the Summit Skyride, Scenic Railroad, Dinosaur Explore, mini-golf, and waterfront activities including kayaking, ziplining, and pontoon boat tours.

For more information or to make reservations, visit stonemountainpark.com.