Juneteenth events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

Celebrate freedom, culture, and community at one of the many Juneteenth events happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. From parades and live music to storytelling, art, and family activities, there are meaningful ways to honor the holiday all week long.

JUNETEENTH EVENTS

Truist Night Market: Vibrant Vibes Edition

When: 6:30–9:30 p.m. June 12 (VIP entry at 6 p.m.)

Where: The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta

What: Celebrate Juneteenth, Black Music Month, Pride Month, Caribbean Heritage Month and more at this immersive evening market. Enjoy bites from top Atlanta chefs (including Phew’s Pies, Desta Ethiopian, and Good As Burger), craft cocktails, a cigar lounge, live music from Jukebox Atlanta and DJ MuziSean, and hands-on experiences like a paint mural and photo ops

Price: Free to attend (food and drink for purchase)

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

When: June 14–15 (parade begins at 12 p.m. June 14)

Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

What: Parade, cultural performances, vendors, and two stages of live music

Price: Free

Juneteenth Family Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 14

Where: Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

What: Family-friendly event with live music, storytelling, guided tours, and activities. Children’s programming is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., historian D.L. Henderson will discuss her book Perpetual Segregation

Price: Free

Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society Juneteenth Programs

Where: William Root House, Marietta

Unearthing Your Roots When: 6:30 p.m. June 13What: Genealogy expert Christopher Smothers shares tips and research methods for tracing African American ancestry using historical documents, including a list of formerly enslaved individuals in Cobb County probate recordsPrice: $15 (advance tickets required)

Juneteenth at the Root House When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. June 19What: Free museum admission with guided tours, storytelling, crafts, and living history activities honoring JuneteenthPrice: Free

Teacher Workshop: Juneteenth in the Classroom When: 10 a.m. June 28What: Free professional development for elementary teachers to help them incorporate Juneteenth into their curriculum, led by educators JoAnn Wood and Trudy DelheyPrice: Free (registration required)

Chattahoochee Food Works Juneteenth Celebration

When: 12–11 p.m. daily, June 19–21

Where: Chattahoochee Food Works, The Works ATL

What: A three-day celebration honoring Black freedom, culture, and joy through food, drink, music, and community. Each day offers unique culinary features and cultural experiences, with a live DJ closing out Saturday night

Price: Free to attend; food and drink available for purchase

Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5–8 p.m. June 19

Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs

What: Evening of music, food trucks, art, a genealogy exhibit, and a West African drum circle. "IMANI," a dance-theater performance, begins at 5:30 p.m. in Byers Theatre

Price: Free

College Park Juneteenth Parade & Freedom Celebration

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19

Where: Downtown College Park

What: Morning parade followed by a festival with food trucks, kids’ zone, and live music

Price: Free

Lift Every Voice Drone & Light Show

When: 9:30 p.m. nightly, June 19–22

Where: Memorial Lawn, Stone Mountain Park

What: A special Juneteenth tribute show combining drones, lasers, fireworks, and music celebrating African American icons in music, civil rights, sports, and culture. The Drone & Light Show is free to attend. Guests can also enjoy family-friendly daytime attractions like the Scenic Railroad, Summit Skyride, zip lines, kayaking, and mini-golf

Price: Included in admission

Hapeville Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

When: June 19

Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

What: Starts with a walking tour and poetry readings, followed by music, vendors, and games

Price: Free

Juneteenth at the Atlanta History Center

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15

Where: Atlanta History Center, Buckhead

What: Celebration of Black craftsmanship and artistry with hands-on activities, demonstrations, and a talk with author Robell Awake and Dr. Tiffany Momon

Price: Free

Lawrenceville Juneteenth Celebration and Music Festival

When: 12 p.m. June 21

Where: Rhodes Jordan Park, Lawrenceville

What: Food, vendors, live entertainment, and community celebration

Price: Free

Newnan Juneteenth Parade & Miss GA Juneteenth Pageant

Where: Downtown Newnan & Wadsworth Auditorium

Juneteenth Parade & Community Celebration

When: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. June 21

Where: Downtown Historic Newnan

What: Inaugural youth-led Juneteenth parade featuring floats, dancers, marching bands, community groups, and giveaways. Parade organized by the Coweta County NAACP Youth Council

Price: Free

Miss GA Juneteenth Pageant

When: 4:30–8:30 p.m. June 22

Where: Wadsworth Auditorium, Newnan

What: Statewide youth pageant uplifting Black girls ages 5–17, with competitions in talent, evening wear, and communication. Includes cultural tributes and the crowning of Juneteenth ambassadors

Price: $20 adults, $10 children under 12

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.