Juneteenth events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Celebrate freedom, culture, and community at one of the many Juneteenth events happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. From parades and live music to storytelling, art, and family activities, there are meaningful ways to honor the holiday all week long.
JUNETEENTH EVENTS
Truist Night Market: Vibrant Vibes Edition
When: 6:30–9:30 p.m. June 12 (VIP entry at 6 p.m.)
Where: The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta
What: Celebrate Juneteenth, Black Music Month, Pride Month, Caribbean Heritage Month and more at this immersive evening market. Enjoy bites from top Atlanta chefs (including Phew’s Pies, Desta Ethiopian, and Good As Burger), craft cocktails, a cigar lounge, live music from Jukebox Atlanta and DJ MuziSean, and hands-on experiences like a paint mural and photo ops
Price: Free to attend (food and drink for purchase)
Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival
When: June 14–15 (parade begins at 12 p.m. June 14)
Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
What: Parade, cultural performances, vendors, and two stages of live music
Price: Free
Juneteenth Family Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 14
Where: Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
What: Family-friendly event with live music, storytelling, guided tours, and activities. Children’s programming is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., historian D.L. Henderson will discuss her book Perpetual Segregation
Price: Free
Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society Juneteenth Programs
Where: William Root House, Marietta
- Unearthing Your RootsWhen: 6:30 p.m. June 13What: Genealogy expert Christopher Smothers shares tips and research methods for tracing African American ancestry using historical documents, including a list of formerly enslaved individuals in Cobb County probate recordsPrice: $15 (advance tickets required)
- Juneteenth at the Root HouseWhen: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. June 19What: Free museum admission with guided tours, storytelling, crafts, and living history activities honoring JuneteenthPrice: Free
- Teacher Workshop: Juneteenth in the ClassroomWhen: 10 a.m. June 28What: Free professional development for elementary teachers to help them incorporate Juneteenth into their curriculum, led by educators JoAnn Wood and Trudy DelheyPrice: Free (registration required)
Chattahoochee Food Works Juneteenth Celebration
When: 12–11 p.m. daily, June 19–21
Where: Chattahoochee Food Works, The Works ATL
What: A three-day celebration honoring Black freedom, culture, and joy through food, drink, music, and community. Each day offers unique culinary features and cultural experiences, with a live DJ closing out Saturday night
Price: Free to attend; food and drink available for purchase
Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration
When: 5–8 p.m. June 19
Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs
What: Evening of music, food trucks, art, a genealogy exhibit, and a West African drum circle. "IMANI," a dance-theater performance, begins at 5:30 p.m. in Byers Theatre
Price: Free
College Park Juneteenth Parade & Freedom Celebration
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19
Where: Downtown College Park
What: Morning parade followed by a festival with food trucks, kids’ zone, and live music
Price: Free
Lift Every Voice Drone & Light Show
When: 9:30 p.m. nightly, June 19–22
Where: Memorial Lawn, Stone Mountain Park
What: A special Juneteenth tribute show combining drones, lasers, fireworks, and music celebrating African American icons in music, civil rights, sports, and culture. The Drone & Light Show is free to attend. Guests can also enjoy family-friendly daytime attractions like the Scenic Railroad, Summit Skyride, zip lines, kayaking, and mini-golf
Price: Included in admission
Hapeville Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration
When: June 19
Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville
What: Starts with a walking tour and poetry readings, followed by music, vendors, and games
Price: Free
Juneteenth at the Atlanta History Center
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15
Where: Atlanta History Center, Buckhead
What: Celebration of Black craftsmanship and artistry with hands-on activities, demonstrations, and a talk with author Robell Awake and Dr. Tiffany Momon
Price: Free
Lawrenceville Juneteenth Celebration and Music Festival
When: 12 p.m. June 21
Where: Rhodes Jordan Park, Lawrenceville
What: Food, vendors, live entertainment, and community celebration
Price: Free
Newnan Juneteenth Parade & Miss GA Juneteenth Pageant
Where: Downtown Newnan & Wadsworth Auditorium
Juneteenth Parade & Community Celebration
When: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. June 21
Where: Downtown Historic Newnan
What: Inaugural youth-led Juneteenth parade featuring floats, dancers, marching bands, community groups, and giveaways. Parade organized by the Coweta County NAACP Youth Council
Price: Free
Miss GA Juneteenth Pageant
When: 4:30–8:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Wadsworth Auditorium, Newnan
What: Statewide youth pageant uplifting Black girls ages 5–17, with competitions in talent, evening wear, and communication. Includes cultural tributes and the crowning of Juneteenth ambassadors
Price: $20 adults, $10 children under 12
