South Fulton City Council holds first meeting after launching police probe

The Brief The South Fulton City Council voted to hire an outside firm to investigate its police department following multiple lawsuits from former officers. Lawsuits filed by former officers include claims of unpaid wages, racial discrimination, and misconduct by Chief Keith Meadows. Chief Meadows has not responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations and the council's decision to investigate.



Just days after the South Fulton City Council voted to launch an independent investigation into its own police department following multiple lawsuits from former officers, members are expected to meet for their first regular meeting.

What we know:

On Friday, the South Fulton City Council met in a special called meeting, which quickly went into an executive session. Once the city council members emerged, they voted to proceed with hiring an outside firm to investigate.

The backstory:

At least four former officers have filed suits against the city, alleging various issues:

Lt. Pserdia Dickerson filed a lawsuit on July 2, claiming the department owes her thousands in retroactive pay and unpaid overtime.

Cpl. Rachel Seager claims she was racially discriminated against by non-white officers, stating she was called "Cracker Police." She filed her complaint on July 4.

Detective Avery Bragg filed a federal lawsuit on July 14, accusing Chief Keith Meadows of misconduct, including helping his nephew escape criminal charges after leading Detective Bragg on a dangerous chase.

Theron Griffen, in a July 14 lawsuit, claims Chief Meadows punished him for reporting misconduct and "influenced polygraph examinations."

The other side:

Chief Meadows did not respond to a request for comment following the meeting on Friday evening.

What's next:

The South Fulton City Council will spend Tuesday afternoon and evening in meeting with the regular city council meeting being held at 7 p.m.

The Source: The details in this article come from the South Fulton City Council with previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports being used.



