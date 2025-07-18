South Fulton launches independent probe into its own police department

The Brief At least four former officers are suing the South Fulton Police Department, according to court records obtained by FOX 5. One lawsuit accuses the chief of helping his nephew avoid consequences after a police chase. On Friday, city council voted after five hours behind closed doors to start an outside investigation.



South Fulton’s city council has voted to launch an independent investigation into its own police department following multiple lawsuits from former officers.

It made that decision after nearly four hours behind closed doors in an executive session Friday afternoon and evening.

Timeline:

The vote came after at least four former officers filed lawsuits against the department within the past three weeks:

July 2: Lt. Pserdia Dickerson filed a lawsuit claiming the department owes her thousands in retroactive pay and unpaid overtime

July 4: Corporal Rachel Seager said she was racially discriminated against by non-white officers, claiming she was called "Cracker Police."

July 14: Detective Avery Bragg filed a federal lawsuit accused Chief Keith Meadows of misconduct, including helping his nephew escape criminal charges after leading Detective Bragg on a dangerous chase.

July 14: Theron Griffen claims Chief Meadows punished him for reporting misconduct and claims Meadows "influenced polygraph examinations"

Dig deeper:

LA Pink, a community activist who was at the meeting, wants Chief Meadows fired.

"It’s enough with the bullying. It's enough with the political gang banging is what I call it," Pink said.

She said her attorney represents a couple of those officers.

"This is a very serious matter, and it's time for them to take it serious," she said. "They have the opportunity to do that. So we hope that they stand firm to that. If not, we'll be coming for their jobs too."

What they're saying:

"We are launching this investigation because there are allegations of all complaints and multiple losses that have come to this city," Councilmember Helen Willis said. "I delve in facts, not rumors, innuendos and accusations and lies."

City officials said a resolution regarding Meadows' future with the city that was sent to the media was false and fake.

It remains unclear who will conduct the investigation.

A review of police standard operating procedures, policy, and disciplinary procedures is expected to be included in the probe.

The other side:

Chief Meadows did not respond to a request for comment following the meeting on Friday evening.

A department spokesperson said it intends to cooperate with the investigation.

"We welcome any effort that supports transparency, accountability, and public trust," said Tori Cooper, a spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department. "We are confident the findings will confirm the integrity of our leadership and operations, as well as our commitment to ethical and professional standards. No further comment will be made at this time due to the pending nature of the review."