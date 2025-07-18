Former South Fulton detective files lawsuit against police chief, city

article

The Brief Former South Fulton detective Avery Bragg alleges he was fired after reporting internal police misconduct to HR, the mayor, and city council, bypassing the chain of command. Bragg says the city violated labor laws by failing to pay him on-call wages for four years while he served on specialized police units with 24/7 availability requirements. The lawsuit accuses Police Chief Keith Meadows of protecting a relative from arrest, manipulating internal investigations, and retaliating against officers who challenged misconduct.



A former detective with the South Fulton Police Department has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of South Fulton and Police Chief Keith Meadows, alleging retaliation, wage theft, and widespread corruption within the department.

What we know:

The complaint, filed July 14 by Avery Bragg in U.S. District Court, claims the former officer was wrongfully terminated in December 2024 after he raised concerns about unethical conduct and misconduct by colleagues — including allegations of nepotism, policy violations, and suppression of internal complaints.

According to the 25-page lawsuit, Bragg attempted to report alleged wrongdoing to internal affairs but was advised by a colleague that the process would be obstructed unless he went outside the chain of command. He then sent emails to the city's Human Resources Department, mayor, and city council — prompting what he describes as swift retaliation.

Bragg alleges that Chief Meadows called him into a meeting to reprimand him for bypassing the chain of command and told him the decision-making power rested solely with the chief, not HR or elected officials. Seventeen days later, Bragg was reportedly fired.

In one of the most serious accusations, Bragg claims Meadows interfered with an investigation involving his own nephew-in-law, who was allegedly caught with illegal drugs after fleeing from a stolen vehicle. Despite being detained, no charges were filed, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit includes text messages in which Meadows allegedly joked about issuing fake arrest warrants to scare the relative.

Bragg also alleges that Meadows sought to manipulate lie detector tests and retaliated against another officer, Major Theron Griffin, who tried to stop the interference. A lawsuit has also been filed by Griffin (see below).

In addition to claims of retaliation and corruption, Bragg contends that he was never paid for his mandatory on-call duties from 2020 to 2024, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. He says he was on 24/7 call for specialized units such as SWAT, Narcotics, and Major Case, which restricted his personal life and required constant readiness — yet he received no on-call compensation despite city policy mandating it.

The lawsuit lists five legal claims:

Violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act (against the City of South Fulton)

First Amendment retaliation under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 (against Chief Meadows)

Violation of the Georgia Whistleblower Act (against the city)

Punitive damages (against Chief Meadows)

Attorney fees (against all defendants)

Bragg is seeking a jury trial, more than $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages, back pay, future lost income, and legal fees.

Lawsuit filed by Theron Griffin

What they're saying:

Theron Griffin, who helped establish the new South Fulton Police Department, has filed a whistle-blower retaliation and civil rights lawsuit alleging a pattern of internal corruption and abuse of authority. The complaint centers on Police Chief Keith Meadows and claims Griffin was punished for refusing to falsify records and for reporting misconduct.

Griffin claims that Chief Meadows pressured him to pressure the city's contracted polygraph examiner to influence the polygraph results of employment candidates who had shown deception during their polygraph examinations.

Griffin also claims that he was demoted after he reported an officer for physically attacking another officer. The officer he reported was then promoted to detective by Chief Meadows, according to Griffin, although she was later fired for another attack.

After reporting Chief Meadows to human resources, Griffin claims the chief attempted to influence the outcome of a polygraph exam and then fired him despite the fact that he passed the exam and a fitness-for-duty evaluation.

Griffin is also asking for a jury trial and compensatory damages, including pain and suffering; lost income; future income; and other expenses.

Special Meeting of City Council

What's next:

A special called meeting of the city council has been scheduled for 3 p.m. July 18. Sources have told FOX 5 Atlanta that the city council plans to take action against Chief Meadows as a result of the allegations.

Chief Meadows retired from the Atlanta Police Department in 2015 after a 30-year career and was appointed as the City of South Fulton's first police chief on July 27, 2018.

This story is developing. Check back for details.