South Fulton Police chief gives his first State of the Police address

The City of South Fulton Police Department held its inaugural "State of the Police" address at the Southwest Arts Center on New Hope Road. The event was emceed by Aungelique Proctor from FOX 5.

During the address, Police Chief Keith Meadows discussed a range of topics, including ongoing projects within the city and new initiatives soon to be launched. Chief Meadows emphasized the importance of the event as a way to keep the community informed about the department's activities and plans.

He also expressed that the event was well received by community members, highlighting a successful effort in strengthening communication between the police department and the public.