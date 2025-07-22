Atlanta-bound Delta flight aborts takeoff as plane lands ahead

article

A Delta flight bound for Atlanta avoided a runway collision in Mexico City.

What we know:

Delta Flight 590 was preparing for takeoff in Mexico City just after 7 a.m. on Monday, according to Delta. As the flight crew started takeoff, they noticed a plane landing in front of them.

The pilots aborted takeoff and returned to the gate, Delta said. None of the 144 passengers or six crew members were injured.

After refueling, the flight took off at 9:42 a.m. and landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

What they're saying:

The airline sent a statement to FOX 5 about the incident Tuesday afternoon.

"Delta has made reports to the aviation authorities in Mexico, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board as well as the Federal Aviation Administration. Given an ongoing investigation, Delta will not speculate or comment further and will defer further comment to NTSB, FAA and Mexican authorities," the statement read. "Because nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated. We appreciate the flight crew’s actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly – part of Delta’s extensive training."

Dig deeper:

This miss comes after a chaotic week for the airline.

Several Delta and Delta Connection flights have experienced issues, including an engine fire, security scare and a miss with a B-52 bomber over the past week.