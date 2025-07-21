Delta's chaotic week: Engine fire, security scares, B-52 near miss

The Brief A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta experienced a mid-air engine fire Friday; all 226 passengers and nine crew members were safely deplaned, and an investigation is underway. Two separate Delta regional flights were disrupted after passengers attempted to open emergency exit doors mid-flight, including one case where the individual also tried to rush the cockpit. A Delta Connection flight in Minot, North Dakota, had to perform a go-around to avoid a B-52 bomber on the runway; no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.



Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta, and its regional partners are investigating a string of mid-air incidents that occurred over several days last week. While no injuries were reported, the events have raised concerns about safety and passenger behavior.

Flames shooting from engine

What we know:

The most dramatic incident occurred Friday when a Delta mainline flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta experienced an engine fire shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport.

Video captured by a passenger shows flames shooting from the engine mid-air. The aircraft was carrying 226 passengers and nine crew members. Delta confirmed that all passengers were safely deplaned, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Man tries to rush cockpit

What we know:

Just one day earlier, a Delta regional jet operated by SkyWest was forced to make an emergency landing en route to Detroit.

The flight had departed from Omaha when a male passenger allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight. After failing to open the door, the man then tried to rush the cockpit. Flight attendants and passengers intervened and restrained him until the plane landed safely.

Pilot spots B-52 bomber

What we know:

Another incident occurred in Minot, North Dakota, also on Friday.

A Delta Connection flight performing a routine approach was forced to execute a go-around maneuver to avoid a potential collision.

According to SkyWest, which operated the flight, the aircraft had been cleared for landing when the pilot spotted a B-52 bomber. The pilot quickly diverted the flight path, and no injuries were reported.

Passenger tries to open exit door

What we know:

In a separate incident last week, a Tucson-bound Delta flight from Atlanta made an emergency landing after a passenger attempted to open an emergency exit door.

Delta said the crew successfully deescalated the situation in flight. The passenger was removed upon landing and turned over to medical personnel.

What they're saying:

Delta and SkyWest have both stated that investigations are ongoing into each incident. The airline emphasized that safety remains its top priority.