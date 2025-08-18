Water main replacement shutting down part of Clairmont Road

article

If you drive in Brookhaven, be on the lookout for nightly roadwork happening this week.

Starting on Monday night, crews will be on Clairmont Road working on replacing a water main.

What we know:

The work will happen between Tanglewood Circle and Buford Highway - that's right near the Kroger and McDonald's.

Work will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the week, ending on Friday morning.

The work is part of DeKalb County's Clairmont Terrace Water Main Replacement Project.

Dig deeper:

One lane will remain open to local traffic during the water main work. Signs and flaggers will be in the area to advise motorists about the project.

Officials say a planned water outage will take place from Wednesday at 7 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m. All business and residents affecte by the outage will be notified.

What you can do:

If you would like more information about the Clairmont Terrace Water Main Replacement Project, call the Department of Watershed Management Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.