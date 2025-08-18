Water main replacement shutting down part of Clairmont Road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - If you drive in Brookhaven, be on the lookout for nightly roadwork happening this week.
Starting on Monday night, crews will be on Clairmont Road working on replacing a water main.
What we know:
The work will happen between Tanglewood Circle and Buford Highway - that's right near the Kroger and McDonald's.
Work will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the week, ending on Friday morning.
The work is part of DeKalb County's Clairmont Terrace Water Main Replacement Project.
Dig deeper:
One lane will remain open to local traffic during the water main work. Signs and flaggers will be in the area to advise motorists about the project.
Officials say a planned water outage will take place from Wednesday at 7 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m. All business and residents affecte by the outage will be notified.
What you can do:
If you would like more information about the Clairmont Terrace Water Main Replacement Project, call the Department of Watershed Management Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.
The Source: Information for this article came from a release by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.