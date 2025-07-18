Delta flight returns to Atlanta after onboard incident, delays journey to Tucson

The Brief Delta Flight 937 returned to Atlanta due to an onboard incident involving a customer, which was deescalated by the crew. The customer involved was met by emergency medical personnel upon return, but was not taken into custody. The flight resumed and arrived in Tucson nearly three hours behind schedule, with Delta apologizing for the delay.



A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Tucson was forced to return to Atlanta on Tuesday after an onboard incident involving a customer prompted the crew to turn back about an hour into the journey.

What we know:

Delta Flight 937, which departed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Tucson, Arizona, on July 16, carried 180 passengers, two pilots, and four flight attendants. The flight returned to Atlanta after what a Delta spokesperson described as a deescalated situation onboard.

Upon the flight’s return, the customer involved exited the aircraft and was met by emergency medical personnel. Law enforcement was notified of the incident, though the individual was not taken into custody.

The flight later resumed its journey and arrived in Tucson approximately two hours and 45 minutes behind schedule.

What they're saying:

"Delta sincerely appreciates the actions of our crew and customers for deescalating this situation," spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau said. "We apologize to our customers for the delay and thank them for their understanding."

What we don't know:

Delta did not provide further comment on the specifics of the customer’s behavior.

FOX 5 has reached out to law enforcement for more details.