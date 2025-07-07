Battery fire forces emergency landing of Delta Flight 1334 in Southwest Florida

The Brief A battery fire onboard prompted Delta Air Lines flight 1334 to make an emergency landing in Southwest Florida, with no injuries reported among the 191 aboard. The flight took off from the Atlanta airport and landed safely at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. Delta commended the quick actions of flight attendants and pilots in handling the emergency and apologized to passengers for the travel delay.



Delta Air Lines flight 1334 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Fort Lauderdale was forced to make an emergency landing in Southwest Florida on Monday.

What we know:

Flightaware.com reports that the plane took off just after 7 a.m. en route to Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

According to the FAA, smoke from a battery fire onboard the Boeing 757 prompted the pilot to declare an emergency. The fire was safely extinguished before landing.

The plane landed safely just after 8:30 a.m. at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to Flightaware.com.

There were 185 passengers and six crew members on the aircraft at the time. No injuries were reported.

The plane was allowed to continue to Fort Lauderdale later in the afternoon.

Big picture view:

While most personal electronic devices that have lithium-ion batteries are allowed on planes in both checked and carry-on luggage, spare batteries are only allowed in carry-on bags. Planes are equipped with special containment bags in case of a battery fire.

What they're saying:

"Flight attendants worked quickly to extinguish a probable burning personal battery belonging to a customer while pilots followed procedures to safely divert the flight," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

"We appreciate the quick work and actions by our people to follow their training, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," the Delta spokesperson said.