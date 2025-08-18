Georgia SNAP call center still down after cyberattack

article

The Brief SNAP call center has been offline since a July 28 cyberattack involving automated bots DHS says it’s unclear if any personal data or benefits were stolen Cardholders are urged to lock cards between purchases, change PINs, and watch for suspicious activity



A call center serving SNAP recipients remains out of service more than three weeks after a cyberattack disrupted operations on July 28.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What we know:

According to the Department of Human Services, automated bots targeted a third-party call center used by benefit cardholders, blocking access for some users attempting to reach their accounts. Although the system briefly came back online, officials shut it down again as a precaution.

It is still unclear whether any personal information or benefits were compromised.

What they're saying:

In the meantime, SNAP recipients are being advised to lock their EBT cards between purchases, change their PINs, and be alert for suspicious activity. Some users may also be issued replacement cards as officials work to restore full service.

What you can do:

If you need additional assistance, you can contact the DHS Customer Contact Center at 1-877-423-4746 or email DHS Constituent Services at customerservicedhs@dhs.ga.gov.