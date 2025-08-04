Georgia EBT users urged to secure accounts after cyberattack

The Brief On Monday, July 28, a Department of Human Services-contracted phone system was hit by a cyberattack, which caused the phone service to go down, according to DHS. The phone line is still down, but officials said the system should be working again on Tuesday. Some EBT cards will be locked before monthly benefits are added, DHS officials said.



A phone line for Georgians with EBT benefits will reboot on Tuesday, after being down for more than a week from a cyberattack. Now users are being urged to lock their cards.

Cyberattack on Georgia EBT phone system

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Human Services said it works with a company called Conduent to manage an Interactive Voice Response call center that lets EBT cardholders check their card balance, status, and more. On Monday, July 28, Conduent’s system was hit by a cyberattack, which caused the phone service to go down, according to DHS. The phone line is still down, but officials said the system should be working again on Tuesday.

Some EBT cards will be locked before monthly benefits are added, DHS officials said. This is because of suspicious activity during the cyberattack. The ConnectEBT App can be used to unlock cards.

DHS also urges anyone with an EBT card to change their pin now to ensure funds are secure.

Tips to protect your EBT account

What you can do:

There are several steps you can take to protect your EBT benefits. DHS said you should do the following:

Change your PIN regularly, especially before your benefits are deposited.

Change your PIN after every online purchase that requires your EBT card and PIN.

Check your EBT account often for strange or unauthorized charges.

Never share your EBT card number or PIN through email, text, or phone — even if someone says they’re from DHS.

Never write down your PIN or store it with your card.