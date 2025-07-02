Delta Air Lines spotlighting WNBA star players

article

The Brief Delta and the WNBA have launched a new original content series, Power Forward , featuring star players Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Cameron Brink. The series is available on Delta’s in-flight seatback screens and explores the players’ journeys, challenges in women’s sports, and their visions for the future. The partnership reflects Delta’s commitment to empowering women in sports and includes charter flights for all 13 WNBA teams throughout the season.



Delta Air Lines is teaming up with the WNBA to launch a new original content series titled "Power Forward," highlighting the stories of three of the league’s top players: Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Cameron Brink.

What they're saying:

The series, which debuted on Delta’s YouTube channel and is now available on Delta’s 168,000 seatback screens fleetwide, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the athletes’ personal and professional journeys. Each episode blends archival footage, interviews with family and mentors, and career-defining moments to shed light on the evolving landscape of women’s sports.

Delta premiered the series at an exclusive New York City event co-hosted by The Female Quotient, featuring a panel discussion with Stewart, ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike, and Delta and WNBA executives.

The project builds on Delta’s role as the official airline of the WNBA, flying all 13 teams via charter throughout the season.

Delta says the Power Forward series is part of its broader commitment to empowering women in sports and advancing travel equity across professional athletics.