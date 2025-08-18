Annual Piedmont Park Arts Festival featured 200+ artists

The Brief More than 200 artists showcased their work at the annual arts festival in Piedmont Park Families enjoyed live demos and activities celebrating creativity and culture Event supports the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces and the local arts community



Art lovers packed Piedmont Park over the weekend for the annual arts festival, a family-friendly celebration of creativity, culture, and community.

What we know:

The popular event featured the work of more than 200 painters, photographers, and sculptors, along with live art demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages.

Hosted in support of the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces, the festival aims to strengthen the state’s arts community and highlight the talents of both local and regional artists.