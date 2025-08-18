Apalachee High School wins first games since 2021

The Brief Apalachee High School snapped a nearly 30-game losing streak with a 29–6 win over Chattahoochee, its first victory since 2021 Saturday’s win is the first under new head coach Kevin Saunders, who took over following last year’s campus shooting As the one-year anniversary of the tragedy approaches, the school continues healing with enhanced security, therapy dogs, and plans for a memorial



The Apalachee High School Wildcats gave their community a reason to cheer this weekend, earning their first football victory since 2021 — and doing it in decisive fashion.

What we know:

The Wildcats defeated the Chattahoochee Cougars 29–6 on Saturday, ending a nearly 30-game losing streak. A celebratory photo from the team captioned "What streak?" quickly made the rounds on social media, along with footage of jubilant seniors rejoicing on the field.

The win marks the first under head coach Kevin Saunders, who is entering his first full season with the Wildcats after replacing former coach Mike Hancock. Hancock resigned following last September’s shooting on the school’s campus.

Dig deeper:

As the team prepares to face Cherokee Bluff High School this Friday, the school community continues to heal ahead of the one-year anniversary of the tragedy on September 4.

Since the shooting, the school has added new security measures, remodeled relaxation rooms for students and faculty, and introduced three full-time therapy dogs. Long-term plans also include a permanent memorial near J-Hall — the area where the shooting took place — which will remain closed throughout the school year.

