Barrow County begins school year with $2M security upgrade, echoes of Apalachee High shooting

The Brief Barrow County schools are implementing heightened security measures, including weapons detection systems, classroom telephones, and expanded mental health support, in response to last year's shooting at Apalachee High School. The district is digitizing student record transfers and funding $2 million for school resource officers to ensure law enforcement presence on campuses, complying with House Bill 268. Accused gunman Colt Gray remains in custody and is scheduled for a court hearing on Friday, coinciding with the first day of school.



The first day of school in Barrow County is on Friday. The school year starts with the echoes of a mass school shooting last year at Apalachee High School.

Students are expecting to be met with heightened security.

Apalachee High shooting

The backstory:

In September 2024, a student opened fire at the Winder high school, killing two fellow students and two teachers and injuring nine others. In response, the state enacted House Bill 268 effective earlier this year, requiring a statewide database to identify potential threats and tools for faster transfer of student records when they enroll in new schools.

Colt Gray is accused of opening fire using a "black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle" inside the high school’s J hall during the second period of class on Sept. 4, 2024. Two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others were injured.

Barrow County Schools new security

What we know:

Barrow County school leaders have detailed how the district is implementing the law. Safety enhancements at Apalachee High School include installation of weapons detection systems and classroom telephones, better mapping for law enforcement, and expanded funding for mental health support staff. An anonymous threat‑reporting system has been launched, and the existing 24/7 tipline has been upgraded to ensure rapid response to any concern.

The district is also digitizing the transfer of student records to comply with the law’s requirement for quicker communication between schools when students move between districts. Additionally, the Barrow County Board of Education has now committed to funding roughly $2 million to fully cover salaries and benefits for school resource officers, ensuring continued law enforcement presence on all campuses despite the county withdrawing prior support.

School officials say these measures are intended to reassure families and reduce the chance of any future tragedy. With students preparing to return to class tomorrow, officials emphasize that the layered security approach is in place to support a safer school environment.

What's next:

Colt Gray will not be heading back to class, but could be headed back to the courtroom. The teenager remains in custody awaiting trial but could appear alongside his attorneys in Barrow County Superior Court on Friday. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.