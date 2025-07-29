Barrow County implements new security measures under Georgia law

The Brief Implementation of House Bill 268 mandates a statewide database to identify potential threats and requires faster transfer of student records between schools. Barrow County Schools are enhancing safety measures with weapons detection systems, high-quality maps for law enforcement, and funding for mental-health support positions. Creation of an anonymous reporting system and upgrading a 24/7 monitored tipline to ensure immediate response to threats.



After a mass shooting that claimed four lives at Apalachee High School, Barrow County school officials are laying out new safety measures mandated by a recently signed state law.

The backstory:

Two students and two teachers were killed last September when a fellow student opened fire inside the Winder school. Now, with the new academic year set to begin Friday, district leaders are addressing how they are complying with House Bill 268, a school safety law signed this spring by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The law creates a statewide database to help identify individuals who may pose a threat of violence and requires schools to transfer student records more quickly when a child enrolls in a new school.

What they're saying:

"I believe it’s very good," said Victoria Cadavid, a former student at Apalachee High. "It’s very needed, especially with what we went through here. With this law in place, it can be taken more seriously, especially if there’s a change in schools."

District officials held a community meeting Tuesday evening to update families on safety procedures already in place, including weapons detection systems, and to preview new initiatives now underway.

Metal detectors at Apalachee High School. (FOX 5)

"It gets our law enforcement high-quality maps with all the things they would need if they get called out," said Matt Thompson, deputy superintendent of Barrow County Schools. "There are mental-health pieces that are there to help support students, including funding for a mental-health position for Georgia school districts that will phase in."

The new law also requires police to report whenever a student threatens harm at school and mandates the creation of an anonymous reporting system across the state. Thompson said Barrow County is upgrading its own 24/7 monitored tipline to ensure threats can be acted on immediately.

Apalachee High School (FOX 5)

"These times, a professional service is monitoring 24/7 so they can alert you if you get something at 3 in the morning," he said.

What's next:

District officials are also working with other school systems to ensure student records arrive electronically instead of by mail, aiming for faster and more reliable information sharing.

The Gold Dome in downtown Atlanta (FOX 5)

"We hope this significantly reduces, if not eliminates, the chance of an event happening like that again," Thompson said.