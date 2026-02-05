Who was Pradeep Tamang? The inspiring life of the Gwinnett officer killed in ‘unprovoked attack’

article

The Brief Officer Tamang was killed in an unprovoked shooting while responding to a fraud call at a Stone Mountain hotel. A prolific scholar, Tamang earned his Master’s degree by age 23 and planned to pursue a PhD and politics. Master Police Officer David Reed survived the attack and is currently recovering after undergoing surgery for his injuries.



Gwinnett County Police Officer Pradeep Tamang is being remembered for a life defined by rapid academic achievement and an unwavering dedication to public service.

Family and friends gathered Thursday at Cross Pointe Church on Satellite Boulevard in Duluth for a prayer vigil.

Who is Officer Pradeep Tamang?

What we know:

Wearing Badge 2741, he graduated from the Gwinnett County Police Academy in May 2025, fully realizing his dream of serving the community.

According to department records, he "absolutely loved being a police officer and took great pride in his work."

Colleagues noted that Tamang was always excited to share stories from the field and genuinely looked forward to his shifts. "Serving and protecting the community meant a lot to him," the department stated.

Born on April 8, 2000, in Jhapa, Nepal, Tamang resettled in the United States in 2008. He quickly distinguished himself as a "bright, ambitious, and intelligent young man with a deep passion for learning."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Gwinnett County Police Department shared photos from Officer Pradeep Tamang’s life ahead of his funeral.

Tamang's accomplishments

Timeline:

His academic path was marked by an accelerated pace:

2019: Graduated from Akron Early College High School with both a diploma and an Associate Degree in Arts.

2021: Earned a bachelor’s degree in National Security from the University of Akron.

2023: Completed a Master of Arts in Political Science in Security Studies.

Before joining the Gwinnett County Police Department, Tamang worked as a private investigator and a correctional officer at Dauphin County Prison.

Beyond the badge

Dig deeper:

While Tamang was dedicated to his current role, his ambitions extended toward further service and education. He had plans to pursue a PhD, serve in the military, and eventually enter the world of politics.

Outside his professional life, Tamang was known for his curiosity and a wide range of personal interests. He was a fan of video games, reading, and building new things. He had a particular fondness for animals, harboring a dream to one day open an animal sanctuary.

"Though his life was far too short, Pradeep lived with purpose, ambition, and heart," the department shared. "His dedication, kindness, and dreams will always be remembered."

"Unprovoked attack"

The backstory:

Tamang was one of two officers shot while responding to the Holiday Inn Express along East Park Place Boulevard off U.S. 78 near Stone Mountain.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, he and Master Police Officer David Reed were shot in an "unprovoked attack" by 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, who investigators say used a fake credit card to book a room.

Booking photo of Kevin Andrews provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

The officers were attempting to take Andrews into custody on outstanding warrants. Officers returned fire, striking Andrews, who survived.

MPO Reed underwent surgery; doctors say he is making excellent progress in his recovery.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Celebration of life

What's next:

A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for Officer Pradeep Tamang at 12Stone Church located at 1322 Buford Highway. An overflow lot will be opened at GateCity Church located on Calvin Davis Circle.