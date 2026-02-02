Community honoring fallen and injured Gwinnett police officers

The Brief Community members are gathering at a growing memorial near the shooting scene The fallen officer’s patrol car is being used as a tribute site The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the incident



A growing memorial continues to draw people to the Gwinnett County Police Department's headquarters on Monday, as the community pauses to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty.

What we know:

Throughout the morning, residents stopped by the makeshift memorial, leaving flowers and messages of support. Officer Pradeep Tamang's patrol car has become a focal point of the memorial, serving as a place for mourners to pay their respects.

The shooting, which happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at a hotel in the 1700 block of East Park Place Boulevard, remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. One additional officer, David Reed, injured in the incident is still hospitalized, while the suspect, identified as Kevin Andrews, was also wounded.

