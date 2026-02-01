Gwinnett police officer killed, second officer wounded in hotel shooting

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A Gwinnett County police officer was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning while responding to a fraud call at a Stone Mountain-area hotel. (FOX 5)

The Brief A Gwinnett County police officer was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning while responding to a fraud call at a Stone Mountain-area hotel. A second officer remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after the shootout, which also left the suspect injured. The GBI is leading the investigation into the shooting, which is the first line-of-duty death for the department in 2026.



A Gwinnett County police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Holiday Inn Express on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police said they responded to the hotel in the 1700 block of East Park Place Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Sunday following calls regarding fraud. When officers arrived, they made contact with a person who opened fire on them. The officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

One officer was pronounced dead at the scene. Another officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital. The officer at the hospital is listed in critical but stable condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and has taken control of the investigation, which is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the nature of the initial fraud call or who placed it.

The names of the officers and the suspect have not yet been released. The suspect's condition is also unknown.

What you can do:

Gwinnett County police have established a fundraiser to support the family of the fallen officer.

This a developing story. Police told FOX 5 they would hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Sunday. FOX 5 plans to stream that live as it happens.