Mother remembers fallen Gwinnett officer who helped her son

A Gwinnett County mother is remembering how a fallen police officer helped her son months before he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

What we know:

Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, was shot while responding to a fraud call on Feb. 1 at a Holiday Inn Express on East Park Place Boulevard.

Officer Tamang and MPO David Reed were invited into the room by the alleged shooter, Kevin Andrews, who had an active arrest warrant out of DeKalb County.

When the officers tried to apprehend Andrews, that is when police say he opened fire, killing Tamang and leaving Reed in critical condition.

Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What they're saying:

Tyana Rutledge said the tears wouldn’t stop after she heard that Officer Tamang had died. For her, his death was personal.

Rutledge’s son has autism and, a few weeks ago, had an episode. She called Gwinnett County police for help.

"I live near the south precinct and Officer Tamang, he responded," Rutledge shared. "He was very professional. He helped search for my son, and he helped get him home."

"He even offered to take him to McDonald’s," she added.

A photo Tyana Rutledge's son drew for Officer Pradeep Tamang on February 3, 2026, after his death.

Rutledge said she will never forget Officer Tamang’s kindness, and that’s why she made a post detailing her experience with him.

"My 11-year-old autistic child was experiencing a severe mental health crisis that ultimately led to hospitalization. During that frightening situation, Officer Tamang was incredibly kind, patient, and professional. He truly went above and beyond to help calm my child and worked hard to explore every possible option to help get him home safely," Rutledge wrote.

Now all Rutledge can think about is Officer Tamang’s family.

"I want to send my condolences to the family of Officer Tumang. He didn’t deserve this at all. His fiancé, I want to send my condolences to her especially," Rutledge said.

What's next:

A celebration of life is planned for Officer Tamang at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.

What you can do:

The Gwinnett County Police Department has set up a fundraiser to support Officer Tamang’s family and MPO Reed. Click here to donate.

