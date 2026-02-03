Man accused of shooting Gwinnett police officers charged; remains in jail

article

The man accused of shooting two Gwinnett County police officers in an unprovoked attack, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition, has been formally charged, according to jail records.

What we know:

Kevin Andrews, 35, remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail on the following charges:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated assault against law enforcement (2 counts)

Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm

He had his first court appearance on Feb. 2, where he was appointed counsel and denied bond.

Booking photo of Kevin Andrews provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Prior criminal history

Dig deeper:

In addition to the charges in Gwinnett County, Andrews faces three pending DeKalb County cases where he is accused of trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

A judge granted Andrew’s bond in connection with the cases over prosecutors’ objections, according to court records. He then missed an April 2024 court appearance, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2022, he was charged with allegedly shooting at a woman in January of that year.

Court records show 20 cases in DeKalb County against Andrews, including a 2009 case in which he was charged with violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The backstory:

Andrews is accused of opening fire on two Gwinnett County officers around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang and MPO David Reed responded to the Holiday Inn Express on East Park Place Boulevard in response to a fraud call.

MPO Reed was injured and Officer Tamang was killed in an unprovoked shooting at a Holiday Inn Express on February 1, 2026. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department) (Gwinnett County Police Department) Expand

A South Carolina man had called, saying his credit card was used at the hotel that morning.

Tamang and Reed were invited inside the room Andrews had allegedly fraudulently booked.

The officers were notified that Andrews was wanted on a warrant from DeKalb County and went to apprehend him. Police allege that is when Andrews opened fire. The officers returned fire, hitting Andrews.

A police investigation is underway outside the Holiday Inn Express on East Park Place Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

Senior Officer Tamang was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after the shooting. MPO Reed is currently hospitalized in critical condition.



Andrews suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

What's next:

Tamang’s celebration of life is planned for Feb. 7 at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville. Several Gwinnett County residents have memorialized his patrol vehicle outside Gwinnett County police headquarters by leaving flowers and messages of support for his family.

Police have set up a fundraiser to support both officers and their families. Click here to see the fundraiser.

